In many areas of commerce in which federal activities are conducted by private companies, the companies pay a fee to the federal government for the right to provide the service. I propose that the sending and receiving of Internet mail and communications, as a replacement for the sending of mail, should include a fee that would be levied by the Internet service providers (ISPs) on behalf of the government. The fee could be minimal (such as a fraction of a penny) so that it would not be a burden on regular Internet users.
The fee could achieve two purposes. One, it could fund the Postal Service. Second, though it would be minimal to regular users, it would make the transmission of scam email and hacking expensive, thereby discouraging these activities.
Stots B. Reele, Scottsville, Va.