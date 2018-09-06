The Sept. 2 Metro article “Hill aides get details on records mishap” addressed an apparent mistake involving the release of government records that may contain sensitive personal information and focused on the inadequacy of the U.S. Postal Service’s processes to prevent this type of privacy breach. Such failures undermine the confidence of all people who depend on the security of their records. Once information is improperly released, it can be impossible to undo the harm, and legal remedies would most likely be of little help. But some mistakes will occur even with the best safeguards in place.

In this context, I was disappointed that the article did not highlight the civic responsibility of the person who improperly receives another person’s private information to return the information without using it. Perhaps it is naive in our age of nastiness to think there is a civic duty to return “lost” property. Who at America Rising discovered the mistake? How did the organization decide whether it would return the material about an ex-CIA officer running for Congress without revealing its content? Such thoughtful behavior may be inconceivable these days, but it is worth a try to aim for better conduct.

Fred Ohly, McLean