Regarding the Aug. 30 news article “ ‘McCain Building’ briefly on the map”:

One way the Senate could honor Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) — and his calls for bipartisanship and putting the nation’s interests ahead of one’s party — would be to reverse its divisive decision in April 2017 to prohibit filibustering Supreme Court nominations.

Only by requiring 60 votes for confirmation will we be able to move away from the politicization of the Supreme Court, restore integrity to the process and allow all Americans to feel that justice, rather than party ideology, is being served.

Dennis R. Chrisbaum, Alexandria