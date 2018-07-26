The July 20 front-page article “Separated. But for the better?” asked the key question in the struggle to sort out our immigration problems: What is better? I encourage anyone who has been thinking that unlimited immigration into our country is the right thing to do to consider the longer-term picture. What happens when countries such as Guatemala are emptied of their most motivated, most ambitious residents? How do the conditions change for those left behind?

Wouldn’t the best-case scenario be for families to remain intact, to demand safety from their own communities and to create economic opportunities closer to home? What are the obstacles to making that happen?

How many readers noted that the $7,500 paid to a smuggler for José Ottoniel and one son, Ervin, would have paid for 50 years of the $150 annual school fees in Guatemala, enough for each of the four Ottoniel children to complete their education locally?

Amy Burkholder Tschudin, Chevy Chase