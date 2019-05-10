As a former teacher at Thomas Stone Elementary School in Prince George’s County, I believe principal Ashanti Foster should not have been placed on administrative leave from her job at the school [“Principal on leave over slip for field trip,” Metro, May 4].

Banishing her to paid administrative leave is an expensive and ineffective solution to a systemic problem. Suddenly pulling adults out of their schools when they make mistakes, unless they endanger students, harms the children who rely on them, puts unnecessary strain on colleagues and treats educational professionals as broken cogs in an otherwise functioning machine. This principal’s poor judgment regarding a permission slip that barred noncitizen students from a field trip is an indication that the district needs to invest in extensive bias and equity training for all staff. I fear the school system will respond by creating only more administrative procedures and top-heavy protocols.

We don’t need more rules; we need to work hard to build a school system that truly values diversity and is uniformly responsive to all of the families whom we serve. I do, however, applaud Prince George’s County Schools interim chief executive Monica Goldson for sending a strong message that discrimination based on citizenship is not an option in Prince George’s County Public Schools.

Jessica Ellis, Mount Rainier