As an Air Force pilot, “I was often the only African American in my squadron, or as a senior officer, the only African American in the room,” Gen. Brown said. That led to questions about whether he was really a pilot, even though he wore the same flight suit and wings as his peers. It meant having his comments “perceived to represent the African American perspective, when it’s just my perspective, informed by being African American.” And it meant rarely having “a mentor that looked like me” — a handicap that has crippled the careers of many other servicemen of color.

Gen. Brown’s statement offered a corrective to a nearly all-white Pentagon leadership that, until very recently, complacently regarded the armed forces as ahead of the rest of the country in addressing racial inequality. It ought to inspire reflection and debate about how the military can address the persistent racism and structural problems that have led to a stunning lack of diversity in its senior ranks.

The numbers: Seventeen percent of the active-duty ranks are made up of black service members, but among officers African American representation is only 9 percent. There are only 71 black general officers, and of those only two, including Gen. Brown, are among the 41 four-star level commanders in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

Retired Brigadier Gen. Remo Butler, who wrote a paper in 1997 examining why black officers are not promoted, told PBS that “not a lot of progress” had been made in the past 23 years. During all of that time, no African American held one of the most senior uniformed positions: Former Gen. Colin Powell, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs, left that post in 1993.

Since Mr. Floyd’s death, several military leaders besides Gen. Brown have spoken out on issues of race. Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, acknowledged that “racism is alive and well” in the country and in the Navy. Both the Navy and the Marines said they would ban display of the Confederate battle flag in their installations, and Pentagon officials indicated they would be open to removing the names of former Confederate generals from bases — only to be contradicted by President Trump.

Mr. Butler said that while he understood the significance of base names, “I’m not really interested in the names of the bases. . . . I would rather the military work at the systematic problems, i.e., promotions and command selections for minority officers.” For his part, Gen. Brown said he was “thinking about how I can make improvements — personally, professionally and institutionally — so that all airmen . . . can reach their full potential.”

That’s the right objective, but Gen. Brown, as he put it, “can’t fix decades of discrimination that may have impacted members of our Air Force.” Genuine change will require years of concerted effort, and the commitment of senior military leaders whose supportive words of the past few days stand in contrast to decades of inaction.

