Perhaps Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) hasn’t seen the thousands of thin-blue-line flags outside homes in our communities and thin-blue-line stickers on vehicles throughout the region. Surely all those citizens aren’t white supremacists. Unfortunately, it appears that the liberal left has again succumbed to tribalism mentality.

AD

AD

Instead of condemning radical right-wing behavior and denouncing the thin-blue-line flag’s association as a symbol of hate, The Post should join the law enforcement community in reinforcing it as a symbol of bravery and public service.

Jeffrey Schneider, Owings

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), instead of seeking ways to unify differing factions (or simply staying silent), needlessly fed division between police and minorities with his argumentative remarks about the thin-blue-line flag. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) is correct: The flag is to many a symbol of dismissiveness of equal justice and lives themselves. Why then advocate an action that is deliberately dismissive of many constituents? Mr. Hogan’s purpose seems purely ideological, divisive and self-serving, a la the president.

AD

AD

Mr. Hogan’s comments were not unifying. They are not leadership. They are deeply unhelpful to the state community as a whole, all of whom he was elected to serve. What a disappointment.

Nancy Grimmer, Bethesda

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and Police Chief Marcus Jones are right to not display a “Blue Lives Matter” flag in a county building. Moreover, the flag represents an “us vs. them” philosophy of policing that is counter to the reforms our county is working hard to implement, in line with reforms being adopted in communities across the country, that emphasize community-based policing, developing relationships of trust and respect, and actively working toward racial equity in all aspects of our criminal-justice system. These reforms are not possible without fundamental changes in culture, and those changes must begin with brave and sometimes controversial decisions by a community’s leaders.

AD

AD

We thank our leaders for their bravery in making the right decision in this instance. Mr. Elrich responded appropriately to concerns about the flag that were raised by several respected community groups. Surely MCPD officers can find a symbol of respect for law enforcement that does not exacerbate divisions within our community.

Carol Stern, Chevy Chase

The writer is co-chair of the Jews United for Justice Montgomery County Leadership Council.

AD