Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) is one of four senators who filed a brief instructing the Supreme Court to either drop a New York gun case it has accepted for the coming term or face a public reckoning. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The Aug. 17 Politics & the Nation article “Democrats ignite controversy with Supreme Court brief in gun case” reported on an “amicus” brief five Democratic senators submitted to the Supreme Court that impugns the court’s integrity and threatens it with retribution if it fails to drop an appeal in a gun-control case. The article rightly described the brief as “incendiary.” Indeed, it is truly outrageous by any objective standard.

The court should not permit its processes to be debased by such political grandstanding. Hopefully, the justices will act unanimously to reject this “friend of the court” brief, whose authors are anything but friendly to our core constitutional value of an independent federal judiciary.

Henry Wray, Ocean View, Del.

