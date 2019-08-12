Regarding the Aug. 8 Metro article “Cafe worker’s firing came after political disagreement”:
When you wear a pin or garment espousing a political view, you are making a public statement and should expect to hear reactions pro and con. Yet Jacqueline Johanning, who was told by a cafe employee that her “Trump 2020” pin was not appreciated, read the server’s opinion as “discrimination” and immediately tried to cadge a free meal — behavior that reeks of entitlement and circles back directly to the egotistical president she supports.
Harvey Solomon, Takoma Park