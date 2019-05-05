Thanks to Theresa Vargas for demanding in her April 28 Metro column, “D.C. police cuffed 2 kids. How many others?,” that D.C. police turn over records on the forcible detention, handcuffing and arrest of children. The incident recounted here is the fourth time in recent months that video footage has shown D.C. police detaining or handcuffing African American children. Council members have expressed alarm and have called these incidents “unacceptable,” according to DCist, while the Office of the Attorney General has said that a survey of police practices concerning children is an “urgent priority.”

Meanwhile, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham seems primarily concerned that these videos have gone public, remarking to Fox 5 DC that “whenever you have an incident like this and it upsets the community, it upsets us,” but expressing no regret for his officers’ behavior. Likewise, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has minimized the issue, commenting that “each case is different” and “that MPD is already looking at how to handle very young people.”

Perhaps we shouldn’t expect more from leaders who have defended officers’ increasing use of force and intimidation. However, the mayor’s callous response to the aggressive policing and humiliation of our city’s children — some have cried, at least one soiled himself on camera, and all of them are likely to experience lasting trauma from these events — is disturbing and shameful.

Sarah Shoenfeld, Washington