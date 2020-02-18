A carbon fee that is collected and reimbursed via taxpayer expense, taxed via the Treasury and extolled as a quid pro quo so the industry can exempt itself from emissions regulation is dangerous environmental policy. It is industry-serving economic suicide for Americans as the producers profit with subsidies and loopholes.

This influential and well-funded group has conveniently left out climate realities. No amount of fee and dividend that pays us to hasten our earthly demise is worth trading for regulation that rightly puts the onus and costs on the producers of a dangerous product.

Julie A. Wash, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

In his Feb. 14 op-ed, “Bernie Sanders, magical thinking and climate change,” Fareed Zakaria gave me another reason to be a Never Bernie Democrat. He pointed out that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, wants “to rapidly shut down all gas plants.”

I have lived comfortably in the same house in the same neighborhood for 50 years. Natural gas comfortably heats the house, heats the hot water and cooks the food. It even dries our clothes. A hundred years ago, that undoubtedly would have been labeled magical thinking.

Ironically, to get rid of natural gas is another example of Democratic magical thinking that could give us four more years of you know what.