Regarding Charles Lane’s Jan. 22 Tuesday Opinion column, “A new age of anxiety”:

A small group of friends of mine has been talking recently about the need to “hold the center.” Mr. Lane’s commentary on Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr.’s “The Vital Center” came at a perfect time in the discussion. There has to be a center position in all of the current noise and relentless partisanship that supports continued progress in America (and the world) toward a better life for everyone.

Even in the contentious standoff over a wall, there has to be a middle path. Perhaps we set a limit on what can be spent annually on security measures over the next two years (and beyond) and let the Department of Homeland Security decide through ordinary cost-benefit trade-off processes what the best use of the money is to meet the highest-priority needs.

It has long been the case that when we start trying to specify precise means, suboptimal solutions often arise. Instead, let’s provide funding and allow Homeland Security the flexibility to determine the best solution, all things considered, and allow the rest of the government to get back to equally important and urgent work.

Michael C. Heffner, Gaithersburg