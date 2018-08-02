Regarding Geoffrey A. Fowler’s July 29 Business column, “Snore-canceling headphones and a ho-hum experiment”:

It’s a pity Mr. Fowler didn’t know about customized earplugs, available from most licensed audiologists. They are flexible, are beveled flat so you can sleep on them and cut noise levels tremendously. It takes less than 10 minutes to make an impression. Mine were done at the University of Maryland Hearing and Speech Clinic for much less than Mr. Fowler’s headphones. They were delivered a week later, and my marriage survives (as do those of others who have heeded this easy advice). Try it, you’ll like it.

Nan Bernstein Ratner, Bethesda

The writer is a professor in the Department of Hearing and Speech at the University of Maryland.