Bama Athreya, Bethesda

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) should reconvene the House of Representatives before its current scheduled date of June 30 to introduce, debate and pass to the Senate a Joint Resolution of Censure of Attorney General William P. Barr for depriving peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square of their First Amendment “right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Let our elected members of Congress show the American people where they stand on this foundation of our American democracy.

David Falk, Washington

The coast-to-coast protests demand a response. Not a police or military response; a human response. I agree with Eugene Robinson’s June 2 op-ed: “We the governed don’t consent to these killings.” Enough is enough.

One essential right is life. No one can be deprived of life without due process of law. Yet, it happens again and again to black Americans. We must demand quick and effective changes that root out the racist culture and militaristic approach that permeate some police departments. For starters, let’s ask Congress to cut off police access to military gear, outlaw the chokehold and make excessive force a firing offense for a police officer.

We have to vote at all levels. Turnout at local elections is pitifully low. Yet, it is the mayor, the police commissioners and the sheriff who can make immediate changes. It is the local government that controls the funding. We should vote for candidates who pledge reform, understand accountability and will work to rid their community of these atrocious police injustices.

Dorothy Nichols, Reston

The June 1 front-page article “Trump blames ‘radical left’ for violent protests” reported President Trump’s announcement that he plans to designate the antifa group as a terrorist organization.

There is no federal law allowing for formal designation of domestic terrorist organizations. The Clinton administration proposed legislation in January 1995 to make it illegal to provide funds or other material support to terrorist organizations designated by the government. The Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee insisted the provision apply only to foreign groups. In negotiations with the State and Justice departments, Republican staffers said they were concerned about the First Amendment. One issue was how to deal with groups such as the Montana militia.

Thus, the final version of Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996 allows for the designation of foreign terrorist groups after a formal procedure. The secretary of state can make designations with the concurrence of the attorney general and the treasury secretary based on prepared detailed documentation. The law allows supporters of a group to challenge the designation.

While there are several definitions of terrorist acts in U.S. law, they do not authorize the formal designation of domestic groups. The crimes that terrorists commit, such as murder, are offenses under other laws. If Congress should enact legislation allowing for designation of domestic groups, it should include safeguards to ensure that the designations are not made primarily for political purposes.

Michael Kraft, Silver Spring

