The Post’s Aug. 30 Style article on the National Gallery of Art’s search for a replacement for retiring director Earl “Rusty” Powell III, “Picturing Change,” emphasized a perception that the museum needs a different direction. The Post wrote that the National Gallery chooses “consistency over flash and scholarship over blockbusters” and observed that it is a “Brooks Brothers suit in an Alexander McQueen world.”

One should be very careful in denigrating consistency and scholarship in a major art museum. Were one to replace these qualities with “flash” and “blockbusters,” one might well reduce the museum to nothing more than a repository for Marvel comic-book art. As for the reference to Brooks Brothers and Alexander McQueen, The Post might reflect on the fact that Brooks Brothers celebrated its 200th anniversary this year.

Alexander McQueen may be hip in the current fashion world, but I suspect that Brooks Brothers will still be going strong long after Alexander McQueen’s run on the stage. Likewise, the National Gallery of Art should not fall prey to those who seem to prefer “hip” over consistency and depth.

William H. Barkell, Arlington