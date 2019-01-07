The Jan. 2 Sports article “ Hungry for greatness” was a compelling profile of Georgetown University freshman men’s basketball player James Akinjo and his amazing rise from a difficult childhood to college basketball fame. He is a young, talented college player who, like so many others who come from very difficult beginnings, believes he will make it in professional basketball and that college is a steppingstone.

I would like to offer a word of caution and encouragement to college players like him: There is little or no statistical probability that your basketball career will continue into the professional National Basketball Association. The best move for Mr. Akinjo at Georgetown would be to complete his college degree and take advantage of every academic and social opportunity the university offers him for the next four years. That almost certainly will give him a career path to financial security. He should plan that his sports career will end in three years. If he leaves without a degree, he may well end up back in Oakland in hard times again. This is the sad truth for too many Division I football and basketball players today.

I am impressed by University of Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese, whose graduating seniors in the past few years included three players planning to go to medical school and graduate programs. I understand Ms. Frese allows her players extra time off from practice from time to time to study and do academic work. I would like to see all the Georgetown men’s basketball players graduate.

John Reeder, Arlington