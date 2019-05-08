In his May 6 Education column, “Note to school officials: Listen to parents. They might know a thing or two ,” Jay Mathews offered a poor account of a “racist” incident at the Washington International School (WIS), which the school did address. The incident in question? Bathroom graffiti. The column then linked the “incident” to one parent’s complaints about WIS failing to teach about race correctly; it also cited plural “parents” yet quoted only one.

As a student of color at WIS, I felt the column was particularly harmful because it undermined real racial issues that exist at WIS, issues that are faced by students of color at independent schools throughout the country, from racial slurs to tokenism, and instead highlighted a nonissue: juvenile bathroom graffiti and tenuous links to one parent’s accusations.

Ananmay Sharan, Chevy Chase