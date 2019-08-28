Regarding the Aug. 24 news article: “Brazil suspicious of global attention on Amazon fires”:
The oxygen that tropical rainforests produce is a valuable commodity, and such forests’ extraction of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere provides a valuable service to humanity. Therefore, I suggest that the world’s tropical rainforests be divided into one-kilometer-square areas using satellite imagery and that each area be given an identification number. Then a calculation should be made of the maximum income that each of these areas could generate after deforestation. Based on this, the country that owns the still-forested areas should be offered twice this calculated amount on an annual basis for as long as the area remains forested.
John Tremaine, Silver Spring