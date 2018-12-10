We were surprised to see the Dec. 3 editorial “A questionable line on robotexts,” which opposed the Federal Communications Commission’s common-sense proposal to preserve wireless companies’ ability to thwart robotexts.

Companies have petitioned the FCC to treat messaging like old-fashioned phone calls and prevent wireless carriers’ ability to stop messaging spam. By rejecting those requests, the FCC is allowing the industry to keep messaging a trusted platform. And it’s responding to the 91 percent of Americans who support wireless industry efforts to block messaging spam.

Analysts project that robo-calls will constitute nearly half of all phone calls next year. You don’t want every other text you receive to be a nuisance or a phishing attack. Thanks to steps taken by wireless carriers, you don’t see a similar avalanche of messaging spam.

The FCC is right to preserve the wireless industry’s ability to protect consumers from illegal and unwanted communications.

Scott Bergmann, Washington

The writer is senior vice president of regulatory affairs for CTIA, a trade association representing the wireless communications industry.