When Lord Robert Baden-Powell established the Boy Scouts in England, he did not want girls to join. He enlisted his wife, Olave, and his friend Juliette Gordon Low to form a separate program, the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, respectively. Now it seems the Boy Scouts have had a change of heart [“Recruitment war sets up battle for the sexes,” front page, Dec. 9]. How coincidental that their membership has fallen at the same time.

The Boy Scouts should have approached the Girl Scouts leadership or offered some opportunity to partner. No such respect was shown.

Both operations are fine as they are. Making a competitive swipe at Girl Scouts membership is one more way for the Boy Scouts to demonstrate that they don’t understand. It would be one thing to offer membership to girls if no other group were available, but that’s not the case. The Boy Scouts had their chance 100 years ago. It’s a little too late for them to wave the feminist flag now. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are both working to form children into being their best. They aren’t copies of each other, though, because they are run as separate entities.

As a parent of two Girl Scouts and one Boy Scout, I have seen both groups from the inside. I think they are equally well-managed and are positive environments for young people. Thanks to Low and countless volunteers, girls have the opportunity to “build character, confidence and courage,” and we don’t need a Boy Scout to do that for us.

Carolyn Nair, Frederick