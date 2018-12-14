The Arlington School Board is scheduled next week to debate the merits of alternative monikers for Washington-Lee High School, among them Washington-Loving, in reference to Mildred and Richard Loving, a couple who successfully challenged before the Supreme Court a Virginia law banning interracial marriage.

Opinions on this issue seem to fall into one of two camps, representative of our polarized political age that leaves little room for nuance. There is a viable third option, however: keep the name, change the meaning. Robert E. Lee’s father, Henry Lee III, earned the name “Light-Horse Harry” for his horsemanship as a lieutenant colonel during the Revolutionary War. He was appointed a major general in the U.S. Army when relations with France tightened in the late 1790s and was recommissioned to the same role in the next decade. Lee, a Virginia delegate to the postwar Continental Congress, was the ninth governor of Virginia and later served in the House of Representatives. He was a neighbor and friend of George Washington and eulogized the first president with his now-famous remark that he was “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.” The school’s mascot, the Generals, could remain.

Students and alumni who have backed a lawsuit against the School Board alleging failure to obtain community input would be pleased. Advocates for the change might be content with a shift in focus from Lee the slaveholder to Lee the statesman. And, all the mundane administrative paperwork that would follow a name change would disappear.

William Vaillancourt, Arlington