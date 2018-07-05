A boy walks down a road in the Jefferson Trailer Park in Norwalk, Ohio, on June 26. The community is frightened after a recent raid at a nearby nursery where many of the park’s residents worked. Many are now in detention and separated from their families. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

The July 1 front-page article “Raids are separating families in the heartland,” about the impact of separating immigrant parents from their U.S. citizen children, reflected a policy counter to what one expects from a just and compassionate society. While the issue is complex, we should be able to address immigration in line with the United States’ historical capacity for compromise, since the days of the drafting of the Constitution.

The basis for one such framework could be to trade full funding for the “border wall” and related security, plus denial of citizenship for adults who have not entered the country legally, in exchange for a clear pathway to citizenship for the “dreamers,” plus permanent residency/work permits for the vast majority of those affected immigrant adults who have lived peacefully and productively in the United States for many years.

The “shining city on a hill” was established by people with a willingness to learn from experience and embrace such a spirit of compromise.

Brian G. Crowe, Rockville