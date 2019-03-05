If Americans need a picture of mature leadership and faith in action, we could study how Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) handled the confrontation between Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) at the end of the very long day of Michael Cohen’s public testimony on Capitol Hill last Wednesday [“Cummings and Meadows have almost nothing in common — except a friendship,” @PKCapitol column, news, March 1].

Mr. Cummings, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, began with his personal experience (his parents were sharecroppers) and conviction (in truth and reconciliation), and then proceeded to guide others in conversation. No rants; just tell us what you mean. And what you feel. Listen to the other. Is this new understanding acceptable to you — and to you? Then it was time to leave. Tomorrow is another day, another chance to get it right.

Steven Sellers Lapham, Gaithersburg