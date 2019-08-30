We the Fans of the Washington Nationals, in Order to form a more perfect Team, establish a Winning Record each year, insure fan Tranquility, provide for an unbeatable Defense, promote the team Welfare, and secure the Blessings of a World Series title for the District and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution of the Washington Nationals.

Article I. Sign Anthony Rendon. Now.

Done in Convention by the Unanimous Consent of the Fans of the Washington Nationals present the Thirty-first Day of August in the Year of our Lord two thousand and nineteen.

Lynda Allen, Fredericksburg, Va.

