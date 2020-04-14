Suppose we manage to cut that failure rate in half while rolling out 10 times or 50 times or 100 times the current number of available tests, to be administered at home, in parking lots or at the doors of offices, factories and schools. That would be an impressive mobilization, one unprecedented in U.S. history.

Yet, if you knew that every 1,000 people testing negative for novel coronavirus might include some 10 percent who were actually positive — around 100 people — would you join that crowd at a concert, a ballgame, a convention or an amusement park? Would you board a crowded airplane with 150 negative-testing fellow passengers if you knew that 15 or so, on average, were contagious? Would you bring your brother or your dad or your auntie with asthma, a bad ticker or kidney disease along with you?

As experts drill down on this problem, many are concluding that there is no boat for our shipwrecked economy. We’re stuck on this island of face masks and self-distancing until rescue comes — in this case, in the form of an effective, mass-produced vaccine. In the best-case scenario, that rescue is many months, even a year, away.

The question becomes: How do we survive until then?

Some industries may adjust fairly well to a year of social distancing. Information workers, for instance, can probably get by on broadband connections for much of what they need to do, making room at headquarters for fewer workers, more widely spaced. Law firms and courts might use teleconferences and Zoom hearings to keep the wheels of justice moving — more slowly — though it’s more difficult to picture a virtual trial by jury. Computer coders and other creative types have been collaborating by email and apps for years.

But for all the talk about the knowledge economy, an awful lot of commerce still involves bringing human beings into close contact. I mentioned entertainment earlier. Consider this: Some 70,000 people work at Disney World, the nation’s largest single-site employer; an additional 140,000 visitors crowd through the resort’s entry gates on a normal day. Social distancing destroys that business model. The mighty and diversified Walt Disney Co. might survive a year without its theme parks, but can the related businesses in Central Florida and Southern California — the souvenir shops, miniature golf courses, budget motels and ice cream parlors?

Full-service restaurants are a large business with famously tight profit margins. Take out half the seats in every U.S. restaurant to ensure safe distances among tables and most of those restaurants will go bust. The same applies to concert halls and theaters: Their financial models are based on a full house, or close to it.

Indeed, any business that involves drawing a crowd is at risk. Shopping malls, already under tremendous pressure from changing retail trends, are ill-equipped to enforce distancing rules. Beauty salons, dentist offices, opticians and day spas involve up-close-and-personal contact. Many churches are too tightly strapped to survive without the weekly collection plate. Even Congress is struggling to do business without gathering hundreds of humans into one packed House.

Colleges and universities demand premium prices for the on-campus experience: busy dormitories, bustling quads, packed gyms and crowded parties. Can they accommodate social distancing? Lasting damage will result if these institutions, which are often major employers at the heart of an economic ecosystem, must answer no. Assembly-line work remains a vital cog in the economic engine, though greatly reduced by technology. Covid-19 outbreaks have already forced closings at meatpacking facilities in South Dakota, Colorado and Iowa.

To be clear: I am in favor of testing. Improved and expanded disease surveillance will yield real benefits — starting with a better understanding of this highly contagious disease, which runs a gamut from asymptomatic to fatal. But mass testing won’t free us from isolation island and the risk of recurring contagions. Only a vaccine can do that. In the meantime, don’t bet on a smooth or easy restart of the complex U.S. economy. Setbacks, flare-ups and failures are likely; wise planners will assume as much.

