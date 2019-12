The moving Dec. 22 front-page article “Traveling the loneliest road” was heartbreaking, especially since there is a ready-made, simple solution. The government pays the nursing home $152 a day to keep Marlene Kennedy’s husband. And the nursing home loses money. Why not give the spouse the money, more than $55,000 a year, for her to care for her husband at home? I am sure she could find the help she needs to care for him in their own home with that money.