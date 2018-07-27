George Hamlin’s July 14 Free for All letter, “Sorry, copy desks don’t like change,” praised The Post for referring to Burma as Myanmar after “nearly 30 years of refusing to do so.” If the policy is now to call nations what they call themselves, I expect to see the names Deutschland (Germany), Sverige (Sweden), Norge (Norway), Hellas (Greece) and many others as The Post initiates this essential new practice.

N.C. Jones, Winchester

In his July 14 Free for All letter, George Hamlin bemoaned the fact that The Post doesn’t always include the name “Reagan” when referring to National Airport. I’ll make a deal with him: For every instance of that perceived infraction he can identify, I’ll give him a dollar — if he’ll reciprocate for every time The Post neglects to include the name of the other president, George Washington, mentioned in the airport’s official name (Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport).

Long ago, for what I suspect are political reasons, The Post and other local media decided that “Reagan National” would be the airport’s default moniker. I could live with that if they would be consistent and henceforth refer to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as simply Marshall International.

Ralph A. Blessing, Washington