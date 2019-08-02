BUOYED BY a spigot of federal contracting dollars, by wealthy residents and by a robust regional economy, virtually all the suburban localities around the nation’s capital, as well as the District itself, enjoy top credit ratings and, consequently, rock-bottom borrowing costs for building roads, bridges and other public works. But one major jurisdiction, Montgomery County, having tested the limits by playing fast and loose with its budget, has lately earned an unusual warning from Moody’s, one of the country’s three major bond rating agencies. That should put a scare into Montgomery taxpayers and their elected officials.

The finger-wagging from Moody’s was triggered by what has become Montgomery’s habit of skimming funds it sets aside for the retiree health fund that pays medical expenses for former county employees and their dependents. Facing an array of constituencies with current demands, including police, firefighters and other government workers, county politicians have spread money around generously — and, in the process, shortchanged the retiree health trust fund.

The result is that the fund, which has less than $1 billion in assets and faces about $4.9 billion in future liabilities, is losing ground when it should be gaining, thereby putting at risk its ability to make future payments when they come due. (By contrast, the county’s pension fund for government employees is about 96 percent funded.) That prompted Moody’s comment that the county’s pattern of siphoning off contributions is “credit negative.” Translation: Watch your step.

A downgrade in Montgomery’s credit by Moody’s or the other rating agencies would mean sharply higher borrowing costs, forcing politicians to raise taxes, slash spending or both. Incredibly, county officials failed to mention the unusual warning from Moody’s to the County Council for more than a month.

Even as the county’s elected officials diverted dollars from the retiree health fund, they approved generous new labor contracts that will mean sharply higher salaries and benefits for public employees, costing taxpayers an additional $40 million annually starting next year. This is precisely how Maryland’s largest and wealthiest locality finds itself skating on thin budgetary and fiscal ice.

The responsibility is widely shared. Last year, the County Council unanimously approved then-County Executive Isiah Leggett’s proposal to skim $62 million in contributions to the retiree health fund. This year, the council backed an even larger diversion, $90 million, pitched by Mr. Leggett’s successor, Marc Elrich (D), while making only slight trims to the fat union contracts Mr. Elrich negotiated. Just one member of the all-Democratic Council, first-termer Andrew Friedson (D-District 1), opposed skimming the contribution to the health fund to balance the budget.

Next year’s $5.8 billion county budget earmarks $121 million for the fund, the required amount to restore it on a path toward solvency. Will Mr. Elrich and council members take a whack at that too? If so, the county’s slippery slope will get even slicker, and Montgomery will find itself in peril of becoming the region’s only major jurisdiction lacking a top-shelf credit rating — and saddled with higher borrowing costs.