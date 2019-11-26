Mr. Gottlieb recommended that the FDA ban the cartridge-based electronic cigarettes that teens prefer and allow only open-tank products (which are less convenient) to be sold in vape shops. But Mr. Gottlieb himself recognized that vape shops “shirk their duty to keep these products out of the hands of kids.”

Montgomery County is considering proposals to ban the sale of vape products near schools, parks and other places where teens congregate. But I doubt that these locational restrictions would discourage teens from obtaining vape products — they will just go to other facilities to purchase them.

My proposal is that a doctor’s prescription be required for vaping products. This would ensure that only people who really need these products — namely, smokers trying to beat the habit — would have access to them. This approach is consistent with the original purpose of vaping: enabling smokers to quit.

On this point, I should emphasize that Juul, a leading manufacturer of vape products, states on its website that its fundamental mission is “improving the lives of the world’s one billion adult smokers by eliminating cigarettes.” If that is true, the vaping industry should not object to a prescription plan that steers their products to their intended users.

Bob Benna, Potomac

