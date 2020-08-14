EVERY CATASTROPHE comes as a shock, but many shouldn’t come as a surprise. Just as we knew a pandemic was a possibility yet failed to plan for it, power-grid collapse is a threat we should be prepared for — but aren’t.

The National Commission on Grid Resilience, chaired by former NATO supreme allied commander Wesley K. Clark and former congressman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) and convened to assess our ability to prevent or respond to a so-called black sky event, concludes in a report released Thursday that the country has fallen behind. The danger of a nation gone dark is rising. There have always been natural disasters to contend with, but now adversaries’ cyber capabilities are growing: 2015 saw Russia deprive more than 200,000 people in Ukraine of power for almost six hours in the middle of winter. Russia even managed to cause physical damage to equipment from afar. The search for efficiency in the electric energy market has added vulnerability; replacing mechanical controls with remote ones opens a new vector of attack, for instance, and so do the smart devices proliferating on the edge of the grid. Society’s increasing reliance on the Internet more generally pushes the stakes higher.