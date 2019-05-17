The May 15 Wednesday Opinion essay by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), “The House should stand up to a toxic boycott,” conflated anti-Semitism with anti-Zionism as it criticized the BDS — boycott, divest, sanction — movement. While they cynically described anti-Semitic massacres in the United States, Mr. McConnell’s negative view of gun control is clear. There was no hint of acknowledging the two-state solution that Israel’s current right-wing coalition has dismissed as it pursues an aggressive settlement policy. The authors’ views seem aimed at the evangelical Christians who favor Israel’s current policy as they hope for the Messiah’s next coming. It appears Mr. McConnell and Mr. McCarthy merely are looking at the 2020 election.

Ellen Ollendorf, Silver Spring