The Feb. 5 Politics & the Nation article “ U.S. submarines armed with low-yield warheads ” reported on the replacement of 90-kiloton W76-1 warheads on strategic submarines with low-yield W76-2 warheads. For many years, the threat of mutually assured destruction has guaranteed that W76-1s were never used.

As a former U.S. submariner who has had the chance to work with former Russian submariners, I can say the threat of total destruction was and is real. Those of us who have been in this business also know the kind of mistakes that can happen. It is, therefore, disturbing to read that an obedient U.S. military and “shoot-from-the-lip” politicians are implementing this crazy tit-for-tat nuclear war option. It sounds like the 1964 movie “Dr. Strangelove.” I recommend that this issue be debated at the United Nations with a goal of drastically reducing the nuclear arsenals worldwide.