I am disappointed that the Trump administration has made it easier for health-care workers to refuse to provide basic care to women and LGBTQ people based on their personal beliefs [“New rule: Health workers with religious concerns can refuse to provide care,” Politics & the Nation, May 3]. This administration has consistently shown little consideration for the everyday struggle that communities of color especially face when accessing health care, and this decision will only make those disparities worse.

When a paramedic, doctor or nurse refuses to provide a patient the care they need, it is often people of color who have the fewest resources to defend themselves or seek other recourse. This is especially true for immigrants, who may lack access to transportation, have limited language proficiency or insurance options, or have other barriers to care. When they are refused care, they may simply have nowhere else to go. Even before this new rule, women of color in many states disproportionately received care at Catholic hospitals and were subjected to religion-based refusals to basic care, including contraception and abortion.

It is tragic and ironic that this decision was announced at a National Day of Prayer event, because there is nothing moral about denying health care to people who need it most.

Jessica González-Rojas, Washington

The writer is the executive director of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health.

A dangerous precedent is being set for health workers to refuse care for religious concerns. Did they not take the Hippocratic oath? If health-care workers want to go this route, then every one of them should have to wear a sign saying what health care they refuse to provide. The signs should be big, bold and transparent. As a consumer, I have a right to know whether they will refuse me. I don’t want to be in a situation where they are calling the shots and deciding for me what care they will allow.

Tom Deyo, Bethesda