By enacting a $21 million Pigovian tax designed to alter consumer behavior, the council has decided to jettison the difficult work of creating adequate supplies of fresh, healthy foods in Wards 7 and 8 for the sugar high of feel-good legislation that speaks to the bureaucratic bloat and empty calories of missed opportunities.

Philadelphia’s soda tax was considered a failure because people simply traveled beyond the city boundaries. These taxes certainly aren’t new or innovative. The seeming success of the tax in Berkeley, Calif., wasn’t based on empirical studies but on “Street Intercept” surveys. At times the pen may indeed be mightier than the sword, but in this instance it fails miserably. Unless our elected officials can do something more than entertain us for an afternoon, the health problems related to junk food will continue.