Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s lackluster performance was topped only by the vicious attacks among those on stage, setting up front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for a crushing defeat from both swing and moderate voters in the presidential election.
Meanwhile, none of the candidates — nor moderators nor media pundits — heard former vice president Joe Biden’s cogent appeal for a middle way.
Indeed, the United States’ erstwhile friends around the world are cringing in anticipation of a Trump victory that would put a nail in the coffin of the postwar progressive international order, thus risking increased global chaos, endless war and climate catastrophe.
Malcolm J. Odell Jr., Washington