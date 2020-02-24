David Ignatius’s Feb. 21 op-ed, “U.S. influence isn’t as vital as it used to be” hit the nail on the head. The Democratic debate’s circular firing squad last Wednesday night provided all the ammunition for the bankrupt GOP and its followers to capture independents and undecided voters from both camps to deliver President Trump a sweeping victory in November.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s lackluster performance was topped only by the vicious attacks among those on stage, setting up front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for a crushing defeat from both swing and moderate voters in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, none of the candidates — nor moderators nor media pundits — heard former vice president Joe Biden’s cogent appeal for a middle way.

Indeed, the United States’ erstwhile friends around the world are cringing in anticipation of a Trump victory that would put a nail in the coffin of the postwar progressive international order, thus risking increased global chaos, endless war and climate catastrophe.

Malcolm J. Odell Jr., Washington