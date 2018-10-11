Visiting an IHOP restaurant in Charleston, W.Va., Sen. Joe Manchin III (D), center, speaks to John Heron and Connie Hill about his vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh. (Tyler Evert/AP)

In his Oct. 8 letter, “The new Supreme Court justice,” John E. Baker expressed comfort with Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) vote to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to sit on the Supreme Court. I am also a West Virginia resident. My first thought was that Mr. Baker could not fully understand why this vote was so important to women.

My second thought was that we differ in putting our faith in the “authority” of our elected representatives. In my correspondence with Mr. Manchin’s office on this vote, I emphasized that then-Sen. Robert C. Byrd (D-W.Va.) voted against Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court nomination; I said I wished Mr. Manchin would follow that path because this Supreme Court appointment was of critical importance to women.

And this country’s history supports protesters from the tea party in Boston Harbor to the suffragists and well beyond when voices sent to those in charge feel thrown into the void.

Jill Schatken, Shepherdstown, W.Va.