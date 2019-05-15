I was dismayed to read the May 12 endorsement in Arlington’s commonwealth’s attorney’s race. Much like the challenger, the editorial ignored the importance of the protection of victims.

Prosecuting criminals — giving a voice to victims — is the job of the commonwealth’s attorney. It’s disgraceful that in the noise of national talking points, the voices and stories of crime victims are not just drowned out but also ignored entirely. The closest the editorial came to this issue was referencing the need to prioritize elder abuse, which has always been a priority, and wage theft, a category of offenses that has never been brought for prosecution in Arlington.

Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos has worked tirelessly to ensure that victims’ rights are championed in court and in our community, working with Project PEACE and as the head of our Sexual Assault Response Team. She has also worked tirelessly to assist those who need help — whether they are homeless, suffer from an addiction or a mental-health disorder, or have made a stupid mistake.

The characterization of Ms. Stamos and the work she has done was quite inaccurate, and I have yet to be convinced her opponent really understands the duties of this office.

Marguarite Reed Gooden, Arlington

The writer was principal of New Directions Program, an alternative high school in Arlington, from 1997 to 2012.