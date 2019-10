The Post should not have printed James Sherry’s Oct. 12 letter “ Don’t blame Va. for D.C. gun violence .” To equate how guns flow into the District from the commonwealth with children playing in a sandbox was precious and cute — and an insulting distortion.

An accurate setup would have detailed what laws Mom No. 1’s neighborhood already passed governing the possession of pails and shovels. With that context, you better believe Mom No. 1 would have every right to blame Mom No. 2 for allowing her kid to bring that which was not welcome to a play date.