Old American cars drive near the Habana Libre Hotel, formerly the Havana Hilton, last month. (Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images)

As faith leaders with deep ties to Cuban religious communities, we find the Trump administration’s reversal of more than two decades of U.S. policy, highlighted in the March 5 news article “U.S. tightens Cuban embargo, allowing legal claims for confiscated property,” distressing because it will harm the Cuban people.

Church World Service (CWS), the National Council of Churches and congregations across the United States work closely with partner churches in Cuba. CWS has helped Cubans recover from disasters, including Hurricanes Michelle, Ivan, Dennis, Gustav, Ike, Sandy, Matthew and Irma. The welfare of the Cuban people and of all who experience severe hardship is a priority for us and should be for the White House.

President Trump’s March 4 action allowing lawsuits against some Cuban businesses is largely symbolic. But 30 days from that action, this could expand to permit suits against North American and European investors themselves. This would have a chilling effect on foreign investment. Ordinary Cubans would lose job opportunities and see their hopes for economic advancement erode.

We urge the president to continue long-standing policy — followed by previous Republican and Democratic administrations — and block lawsuits against foreign investors in Cuba. This is not about political expediency but about what is best for people.

The Rev. John L. McCullough, New York

The writer is president and chief executive of Church World Service.

Jim Winkler, Washington

The writer is president and general secretary of the National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA.