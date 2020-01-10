These intelligent and resourceful birds were simply trying to survive another day. With fish stocks plummeting because of overfishing and climate change, the birds’ naturally procured meals are in short supply. A popcorn buffet was likely a pleasant surprise for these doomed birds.

Seagulls are clever and have complex communication systems. They pair for life and share parenting responsibilities. These lovely birds should be respected and appreciated.

Acts of cruelty to animals such as this one are not mere indications of a minor personality flaw; a history of animal torture and abuse has been linked to serial killers and school shooters. If you witness someone hurting an animal, call 911 immediately.

Jennifer O'Connor, Norfolk