The Jan. 27 front-page article “ ‘Why did you do this?’ ” was remarkable. It told the story of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter and his younger brother, a story at once deeply disturbing and sublimely inspiring, presenting us with a picture of humanity in all its awesome complexity. There are numerous victims — innocent schoolkids and their families and the shooter and his brother, too — and there are heroes, such as the individuals who have adopted the younger brother.

Elliot Wilner, Bethesda