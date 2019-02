Eugene Robinson’s Jan. 29 op-ed, “A double shot of ego,” about Howard Schultz mulling a presidential run, sent a double shot of fear down my back. Mr. Schultz entering the 2020 presidential election as an independent could well mimic Ralph Nader’s entry in the 2000 election pitting Al Gore against George W. Bush. Mr. Nader pulled enough votes from Democrats to allow Mr. Bush to win. We know how well that turned out.

Richard S. Kochan, Washington