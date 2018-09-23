The president and his congressional lackeys demanded the release of classified documents — no matter how specious — they claim have any bearing on the Russia probe [“Trump: Documents to reveal wrongs,” news, Sept. 19].

The American people, they say, deserve full transparency. Really? Why then, when it comes to documents pertaining to Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh’s past legal opinions and background, wouldn’t Senate Republicans release all relevant documents, rather than the small percentage that were made available for review by Democrats? What happened to full disclosure for the American people? Such duplicity is stunning.

J. A. Steiner, Rockville