I don’t know Joe Kennedy. I’m sure he’s a smart and able public servant, like some of the other younger Kennedys I’ve known and written about over the years.

But I can tell you that the funniest thing I’ve heard in politics in a long time — and, believe me, we could all use the comic relief — was a comment that Robert F. Kennedy’s grandson made when he conceded the race.

AD

Thanking his extended family for all its support, he noted that the Kennedy name “was invoked far more often than I anticipated in this race.”

AD

Oh, come on.

That name was pretty much the only thing that made his challenge plausible, wasn’t it? Why else would a 39-year-old congressman think he could unseat a long-serving, well-liked senator with whom he had basically nothing by way of an ideological disagreement?

No one thought Kennedy ran because of his conviction that Markey had been in Washington for too long. (His uncle, Edward M. Kennedy, served in the Senate for nearly 47 years.) He ran because he thought a decade was long enough for the Kennedys not to hold the seat. The time for restoration was at hand.

AD

Dynastic politics was the central issue in the campaign. To act as though you were the only one with a right to talk about it comes off as more than a little whiny.

In the end, Massachusetts Democrats didn’t really reject Kennedy or his family’s long and distinguished legacy, both of which they still seem to like well enough. What they rejected was a garish, undisguised display of political entitlement.

AD

Which is a good omen, perhaps, when you consider the terrifying transformation that’s taken place on the other end of the political spectrum.

Four years ago, then-candidate Donald Trump introduced his coddled, self-certain children to the Republican convention in Cleveland. They mostly talked about how their dad built a skating rink, and how they played with toys in his office, and other claptrap meant to make him seem emotionally functional.

AD

Last week, however, on the South Lawn of the White House, the infomercial masquerading as convention showed us just how much the party has evolved since then — and just how rapacious the Trump family really is. This was not a virtual gathering of Republicans; it was the celebration of the family-run subsidiary that has supplanted the GOP as we knew it.

No fewer than seven Trumps, Trump spouses and Trump significant others — not counting the president himself — spoke across the four nights of the convention. And, this time, their goal wasn’t to humanize the family patriarch; it was mainly to attack his adversaries and extol the virtues of the president’s nativism.

AD

The most chilling of these speeches, however, was the most upbeat and anodyne — the one given by Ivanka Trump, who used to design handbags but who now speaks about policy in prime time with the eerie poise of one who never for a moment questions her own place at the lectern.

AD

Make no mistake: Donald Trump has his eye on what Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. built. The president means to hand this side business off to his doting daughter and her supercilious husband, like just another casino or golf resort.

Trump always understood — it was probably the one thing he really understood better than anyone else — that political parties in America were now Potemkin villages, that they could easily be pushed over by a celebrity name with a personal brand. He thinks he’s finished the job.

But maybe he hasn’t. In fact, maybe he’s done the opposite. Maybe he’s made us all a little more wary of famous names and dynastic designs.

AD

The Kennedys aren’t the Trumps, of course. One family’s president famously exhorted us to ask what we could do for our country; the other seems preoccupied with what the world owes him.

AD

But the underlying presumptuousness is the same. And if a perfectly likable Kennedy can test the boundaries of the family brand in the state where it’s most powerful and lose, then perhaps there’s a warning for the Trumps of Manhattan in their bid to acquire red-state America.

Maybe we’re reaching our saturation point with government as inherited enterprise.

I hope so. Because the only thing we need less than celebrity politicians right now is the uncontainable ambition of their entitled kids.