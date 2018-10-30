Thanks to Colbert I. King for his comments about Dionne Bussey-Reeder in his Oct. 27 op-ed, “Race and identity are running this council contest.” I am a strong supporter of D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) for many good reasons. Ms. Silverman’s “strength is in government oversight — an asset and interest not widely shared among her council colleagues. At times, she’s the only member on the dais grilling public officials and holding them accountable,” as Mr. King noted in his Sept. 22 op-ed, “Bowser’s move on Silverman is a waste of energy.”

However, I appreciated Mr. King’s description of Ms. Silverman’s challenger as a fair-minded and knowledgeable community advocate who wants to, as Ms. Bussey-Reeder put it, “communicate without being combative.” Often it’s the message, but sometimes it’s the messenger. And in this instance, that is the case for me. I have great respect for Mr. King’s fair-mindedness and knowledge.

Dale Kaufman, Washington