President Trump stops to talk to reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the White House grounds on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

I couldn’t help thinking about the Jan. 8 Metro article “6 slain in D.C. over 2019’s first weekend” when listening to President Trump on Tuesday evening talk about the “crisis” along our border with Mexico. Perhaps he should look out his window to see an actual crisis in his own backyard.

Richard Johnson, Potomac

The Jan. 9 editorial “Mr. Trump’s phony emergency” listed real crises in the United States. I concur that the opioid crisis and motor vehicle crashes are more urgent and impactful than anything happening at the border.

But the editorial missed the mark on a few other issues that likely resonate more with voters. Our crumbling infrastructure is one of these. I live in Cumberland, where three of our main bridges are closed in part because of a train accident that occurred a few years ago. They remain closed because of a lack of money, making it difficult to navigate the area. Also, small towns in rural areas increasingly look like ghost towns because small businesses cannot thrive. Why not use that $5 billion to provide incentives to businesses in these communities?

There are countless ways we can put this money to good use, but building a wall is not one of them.

Ellen Coffey, Cumberland, Md.

When will Congress and the executive branch of this country finally come to realize that a national emergency exists concerning the deplorable state of our power grid?

Scientists already proclaim that our grid is prone to damage from an electromagnetic pulse generated by the sun, a high-atmosphere nuclear blast and terrorists.

They also state that tens of millions of Americans would die from an electromagnetic pulse event. So where is the priority? Where is the concern? When will this problem be on the front page? Five billion dollars for a wall? No. Five billion dollars for an insulated, redundant grid impervious to attack? Heck yeah, all day long.

As the legal walls are closing in around President Trump from the Mueller investigation, he resorts to his usual strategy to deflect attention from his personal legal crisis and manufactures another one to shift media coverage to the “southern border” now supposedly overrun with drug smugglers, sex traffickers, murderers, terrorists and rapists. He has pulled out all the stops with his deceptions, and the media, Democrats and much of the American public are following him into this rabbit hole.

Unfortunately, innocent public workers are the pawns in this disgraceful charade to keep Individual 1 at the center of attention. Isn’t it time for the media to call this strategy out for what it is: deflection and deception?

Joseph A. Izzo, Washington

Marc A. Thiessen, in his Jan. 9 op-ed, “Trump won the night. Schumer and Pelosi lost.,” declared that President Trump was acting “presidential” when he called for compromise. Calling for compromise while refusing any concession defies the definition of “compromise” and is hardly presidential.

Patrick Dozier, Washington

My heart just kvelled when I read the Jan. 7 Metro article “Dirty parks? Muslim groups see a chance to serve.,” an account of a Muslim youth group’s efforts to provide community services by cleaning up neglected national parks and monuments now that the federal government can’t.

What a great mitzvah. A hearty mazel tov to all those involved.

Clifford Hinkes, Derwood