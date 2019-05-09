I found The Post’s May 4 editorial about Amtrak most unfortunate [“A road to salvation? ”]. The editorial relied on Amtrak’s questionable financials, which have been examined in the trade press and found wanting, and which disproportionately place expenses on the long-distance routes and minimize costs incurred by the Northeast corridor.

The editorial presented a false choice — long distance vs. corridor. I hold that both services are vital — long-distance trains are needed to serve rural America and provide a transportation alternative to air and road. In corridors, rail is simply the most efficient transportation method.

No passenger transportation system makes money absent subsidies, most of which are buried in transportation policy and thus hard to see on their face. Amtrak should not be held to this false standard.

Charles Hunter, Bellows Falls, Vt.

The May 4 editorial suggesting that Amtrak should “eliminate its wasteful long-distance service” was deeply disappointing [“A road to salvation? ”]. Surrounded with evidence that runaway climate change is destroying life on this planet, we need thought leaders who promote low-carbon travel.

Responsible news organizations should encourage readers to ditch their carbon-belching cars and planes and get on the train.

Caroline Emmet Heald, Rixeyville, Va.