In his Dec. 27 op-ed, “Democrats need a foreign policy — not just Trumpism of the left,” Max Boot drew a false equivalency between “Trumpified Republicans” and “progressive Democrats” on foreign policy matters. He zeroed in on a speech by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at Westminster College and painted Mr. Sanders as one-sided because he dared to mention “U.S. misdeeds,” such as regime change in Iran and overthrowing Salvador Allende of Chile. While these are indeed examples of “American intervention” and “military power” producing “unintended consequences,” as Mr. Sanders said, Mr. Boot did not specify those long-term consequences: the subsequent establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Chilean military regime, and a surge in anti-Americanism in both countries. A factual description of these far-reaching consequences hardly buttressed Mr. Boot’s argument that Mr. Sanders “wants to scale back foreign interventions.”

On the contrary, in that same speech, Mr. Sanders reminded us of the “amazing success” of the Marshall Plan that helped rebuild Europe after World War II. He emphasized that “our goal should be global engagement based on partnership, rather than dominance.”

It is regrettable that Mr. Boot chose to cherry-pick passages from the Westminster College speech to support his preconceived notion that progressives have no worthwhile ideas on how to advance international cooperation. Perhaps he would find a thoughtful read (or reread) of Mr. Sanders’s book “Where We Go from Here” (which contains and contextualizes the Westminster College speech) enlightening.

Gary Garriott, Falls Church