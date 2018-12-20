I found the Dec. 17 news article “Republican women sounding alarm over election losses,” about the GOP trying to increase its support from well-educated women, hilarious and offensive. It’s not possible to erase decades of shoddy behavior toward women with a few policy changes.

Starting with the fight for voting rights through the health-care debates that include asking women to pay more for their health care because they are the child-bearers, while still being paid less than their male counterparts, can’t be eliminated by courting their votes. Look at the people who are making these statements. They are mostly white men.

I’m all for changing entrenched policies, but the anger isn’t going to go away with a whitewashed policy that’s meant to cover up the entrenched misogyny in the Republican Party.

Janet Smith, Herndon