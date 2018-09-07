The Aug. 24 Weekend article “A steak chain’s burger joint makes the cut” would have benefited from information about the lineage of the Capital Burger. The daddy of this “luxury burger” offspring is known as the Capital Grille by those of us who pay attention to detail. The Capital Grille has restaurants all over the country, and you can count on excellent food and service in each of them. I am quite familiar with the D.C. area, as I was born at the now-closed Columbia Hospital for Women in the District and raised in the Woodridge section of the city (far Northeast). Back then, Blackie’s House of Beef and O’Donnell’s seafood were among the better restaurants in the city. La Nicoise, with its roller-skate-equipped waitstaff, was a gem of French cuisine on lower Wisconsin Avenue.

It is not just any capital grill located in D.C. and around the country, it is the Capital Grille wherever you go.

Richard B. Collins, Glendale, Ariz.